Entergy Corp to buy an Arkansas power station for $948 mln

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
Dec 9 Entergy Corp said it would buy a natural gas-fired power generation station in Arkansas for about $948 million as it looks to meet increased demand and continues to modernize its fleet of utilities.
Entergy said its units - Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Gulf States Louisiana and Entergy Texas - would buy the 1,980, megawatt producing power station from Union Power Partners LP, which is owned by Entegra TC LLC. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
