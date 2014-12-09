版本:
Entergy Corp to buy an Arkansas power station for $948 mln

Dec 9 Entergy Corp said it would buy a natural gas-fired power generation station in Arkansas for about $948 million as it looks to meet increased demand and continues to modernize its fleet of utilities.

Entergy said its units - Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Gulf States Louisiana and Entergy Texas - would buy the 1,980, megawatt producing power station from Union Power Partners LP, which is owned by Entegra TC LLC. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
