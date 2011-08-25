UPDATE 2-Entergy settles complaint about quality control

* Regulator's order stems from a 2009 employee complaint

* NRC-no impacts to Entergy equipment from issue

* Entergy to give training on reporting safety concerns

* "We didn't wait for the NRC to take action"-spokesman

* Entergy shares down 2 pct (Recasts with company comment)

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 Entergy Corp ( ETR.N ), the second-largest U.S. nuclear operator, has agreed to improve quality control and employee concerns programs at 11 nuclear power plants, the U.S. nuclear regulator said on Thursday.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its order stems from a 2009 incident in which an employee at the company's River Bend plant in Louisiana complained of retaliation in a performance review for questioning part of the company's quality control program.

After the complaint, Entergy reviewed all complaints and appraisals from the time period, agreed to reorganize its reporting structure, and is changing its training program to provide more information about reporting safety concerns.

"We didn't wait for the NRC to take action," said Mike Bowling, a spokesman for Entergy Nuclear.

Quality control programs help ensure nuclear plants operate safely. "NRC inspectors confirmed that there were no actual impacts on plant equipment at the Entergy sites," the NRC said in a statement.

A mediator helped Entergy and the regulator resolve the issue.

Entergy's shares were down $1.31, or 2 percent, at $62.63 on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jim Marshall)