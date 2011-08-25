版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 26日 星期五 00:06 BJT

UPDATE 2-Entergy settles complaint about quality control

 * Regulator's order stems from a 2009 employee complaint
 * NRC-no impacts to Entergy equipment from issue
 * Entergy to give training on reporting safety concerns
 * "We didn't wait for the NRC to take action"-spokesman
 * Entergy shares down 2 pct
 (Recasts with company comment)
 WASHINGTON, Aug 25 Entergy Corp (ETR.N), the
second-largest U.S. nuclear operator, has agreed to improve
quality control and employee concerns programs at 11 nuclear
power plants, the U.S. nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its order stems from
a 2009 incident in which an employee at the company's River
Bend plant in Louisiana complained of retaliation in a
performance review for questioning part of the company's
quality control program.
 After the complaint, Entergy reviewed all complaints and
appraisals from the time period, agreed to reorganize its
reporting structure, and is changing its training program to
provide more information about reporting safety concerns.
 "We didn't wait for the NRC to take action," said Mike
Bowling, a spokesman for Entergy Nuclear.
 Quality control programs help ensure nuclear plants operate
safely. "NRC inspectors confirmed that there were no actual
impacts on plant equipment at the Entergy sites," the NRC said
in a statement.
 A mediator helped Entergy and the regulator resolve the
issue.
 Entergy's shares were down $1.31, or 2 percent, at $62.63
on Thursday morning.
 (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jim Marshall)

