Entergy to improve quality control at nuke plants-NRC

 WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Entergy Corp (ETR.N) agreed
to improve its quality control and employee concerns programs
at 11 nuclear power plants, the U.S. nuclear safety regulator
said on Thursday.
 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its order stems from
a 2009 complaint about quality control from an employee at the
company's River Bend plant in Louisiana. A mediator helped
Entergy and the regulator resolve the issue, the regulator
said.
 (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

