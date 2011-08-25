Entergy to improve quality control at nuke plants-NRC

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 Entergy Corp ( ETR.N ) agreed to improve its quality control and employee concerns programs at 11 nuclear power plants, the U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Thursday.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its order stems from a 2009 complaint about quality control from an employee at the company's River Bend plant in Louisiana. A mediator helped Entergy and the regulator resolve the issue, the regulator said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)