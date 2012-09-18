Entergy sees lower revenue on Hurricane Isaac impact

Sept 18 Power producer Entergy Corp said
its third-quarter revenue would be hurt by Hurricane Isaac, and
expects to spend between $400 million and $500 million to
restore facilities damaged by the hurricane.
Hurricane Isaac left much of Louisiana flooded and without
power last month, even though it was downgraded to a tropical
depression after hitting the region as a Category 1 hurricane.
Entergy, which supplies electricity to 2.8 million customers
in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, said Hurricane
Isaac left more than 787,000 customers without power and also
affected its infrastructure.
Analysts expect Entergy to report third-quarter revenue of
about $3.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Entergy shares closed at $68.33 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.