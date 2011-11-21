Entergy's La. reactor leak of low significance-NRC

Nov 21 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Monday radiation exposure to workers at Entergy Corp's ( ETR.N ) 1,176-megawatt Waterford 3 nuclear plant in Louisiana in 2009 was of low to moderate safety significance.

During a refueling outage in 2009, officials failed to properly contain highly radioactive cooling water from leaking onto work areas resulting in unplanned radiation doses to workers at the power plant 25 miles (40 km) west of New Orleans, the NRC said.

"This finding was caused by the licensee's failure to use effective engineering controls prior to conducting work during a refueling outage," the NRC said in a report.

The NRC also said it would determine appropriate follow-up actions to ensure the issue is being addressed; including additional inspections.

The regulator has characterized the finding as "white". NRC evaluates performance at plants with a color-coded process which classifies regulatory findings as either green, white, yellow, or red, in order of increasing significance. ----------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Louisiana PARISH: St. Charles TOWN: Taft in St. Charles Parish about 30 miles west of

New Orleans OPERATOR: Entergy Louisiana Inc. OWNER(S): Entergy Louisiana Inc. CAPACITY: 2,027 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 411-MW natural gas- and oil-fired

2 - 405-MW natural gas- and oil-fired

3 - 1,176-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized

water reactor (PWR)

4 - 35-MW oil fired FUEL: Unit 1 and 2 - Natural gas and oil

Unit 3 - Nuclear

Unit 4 - Oil DISPATCH: Unit 1 and 2 - Intermediate

Unit 3 - Baseload

Unit 4 - Peaking COST: $5.476 billion (2007 USD)(According to the U.S.EIA) TIMELINE: 1975 -Units 1 and 2 enter service 1985 -Unit 3 enters service Sept 2008 -Entergy notified the NRC that it planned to

prepare a license renewal application for

Waterford 2009 -Unit 4 enters service Dec 2024 -Waterford license expires (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)