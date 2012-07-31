UPDATE 1-Entergy profit boosted by hurricane-related tax settlement

* Q2 adj EPS $2.11 vs est $1.66
July 31 Power producer Entergy Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on a tax
settlement related to costs to repair damage caused by
hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Net income rose to $365 million, or $2.06 per share, for the
second quarter from $315 million, or $1.76 per share, a year
before.
On an operating basis, the company earned $2.11 per share.
Entergy had estimated its operational earnings at $2.10 per
share and net earnings at $2.05 per share.
Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $2.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66
per share on revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Perhaps Entergy is poised to increase its guidance after
the third quarter," FBR Capital Markets and Co analyst Marc de
Croisset wrote in a note to clients.
The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company reaffirmed its
earnings forecast for 2012. The company sees a full-year profit
of $3.49 to $4.29 per share. The company forecast full-year
operational profit of $4.85 to $5.65 per share.
Shares of the company were marginally down at $72.81 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.