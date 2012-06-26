版本:
New Issue-Entergy Louisiana sells $200 FMB

June 26 Entergy Louisiana LLC on Tuesday
sold $200 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ENTERGY LOUISIANA

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    07/01/2052
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   10/01/2012
MOODY'S A3      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/03/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          CALLABLE    07/01/2017

