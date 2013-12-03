版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-EnteroMedics shares up 13.1 percent premarket

NEW YORK Dec 3 EnteroMedics Inc : * Shares up 13.1 percent premarket after update on obesity treatment results
