Enterprise says line fill on ATEX may come by end 2013

Aug 1 Line fill on Enterprise Product Partners LP's Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) ethane pipeline could happen by the end of this year, Chief Executive Mike Creel told investors on an earnings call on Thursday.

The pipeline will move growing production of ethane from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio to Texas.

