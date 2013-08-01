版本:
Enterprise says Q2 crude shipments at record 1.5 mln bpd

Aug 1 Enterprise Product Partners said on Thursday that crude oil shipments on its pipelines increased by 44 percent, or 446,000 bpd, to a record 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of this year compared with a year before.

Shipments along its crude, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products pipelines increased 20 percent, or 813,000 bpd, year on year to a record 4.9 million bpd, it said.

