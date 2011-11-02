Enterprise weighs options to relieve Cushing oil glut

* Enterprise says in talks with Conoco about Seaway stake

* Enterprise says committed to Wrangler pipeline

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) is now considering two options to move the glut of crude oil landlocked in Oklahoma down to Gulf Coast refineries.

Enterprise, the largest publicly traded midstream energy service company in the nation, confirmed on Wednesday that it is in talks with partner ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to buy them out of their 50 percent stake in the Seaway pipeline."

High levels of oil inventories in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub have pushed the U.S. benchmark West Texas International crude price to trade recently at more than a $25 discount to North Sea Brent and other U.S. crude grades, making the first pipeline to move crude imperative to narrowing the price gap.

Prior to the Seaway offer, Enterprise joined forces with Canadian counterpart and erstwhile rival, Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to build the 800,000 bpd Wrangler pipeline from Cushing to the Gulf Coast refining hubs of Port Arthur and Houston -- the most ambitious project yet, and larger than the planned Keystone XL pipeline.

"We are committed to working with Enbridge on a solution and it may be that if Conoco is serious, and they move quickly and the price makes sense, it may have an impact. It is hard to tell right now," said a company spokesman during the third-quarter earnings conference call.

Shippers have until the end of the day on Wednesday to commit to the Wrangler and Enterprise said it should know by Nov. 10 if they have enough commitments.

"We are not sure what is going to happen and meanwhile we continue to work on the Wrangler pipeline," the company spokesman said.

The 350,000-barrel Seaway pipeline carries crude from the Gulf of Mexico area to the Midwest. The pipeline has been operating at very low capacities because of the easy availability of crude already in the Midwest.

"We have increased throughput in all of our onshore crude pipelines except Seaway, which continues to be impacted by lack of demand for northbound transportation to the oversupplied Cushing hub," said Mike Creel, Enterprise president and chief executive officer.

Conoco has been seen to be reluctant to change direction of the pipeline because it supplies its 187,000 barrel per day refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, traders and analysts have said.

But Conoco put the pipeline on the block after it decided to split its company into an upstream and downstream company -- giving Enterprise the right of first refusal on the pipeline.

While Keystone XL remains the first and most visible project on the drawing board, the TransCanada's pipeline remains in regulatory limbo, awaiting Obama administration approval for the 700,000 bpd line to carry Alberta's oil sands crude to Texas refineries by the end of the year.

Many of the shippers who have committed to Keystone may be ready to shift their commitments to Wrangler if the approval drags on, traders have said.

Environmental protests and concerns from states like North Dakota, which the pipeline would traverse, have been factors in holding up State Department approval.

The joint Enterprise/Enbridge Wrangler project proposes a 36-inch pipeline to carry crude from Enbridge's Cushing terminal down to the Gulf Coast following existing pipeline corridors.

The Enbridge system currently carries crude from oil sands in Alberta to Chicago and then onto its 190,000 bpd Spearhead system from Chicago to Cushing. High demand for space on the line has led to shipments being restricted to about 16 percent of what is nominated. (Editing by Andrea Evans)