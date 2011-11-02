Enterprise sees Eagle Ford oil output up to 250,000 bpd

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) says it sees current crude oil production from the Eagle Ford shale play in southwest Texas at between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day.

"Our pipelines are chock a block full. And we are running lots of trucks. We have strong contracts in place," a company spokesman said during a third quarter earnings conference call.

Enterprise sees Eagle Ford production reaching as much as 750,000 to 850,000 bpd. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)