Enterprise sees Eagle Ford oil output up to 250,000 bpd

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) says it sees current crude oil production from the Eagle Ford shale play in southwest Texas at between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day.
"Our pipelines are chock a block full. And we are running lots of trucks. We have strong contracts in place," a company spokesman said during a third quarter earnings conference call.
Enterprise sees Eagle Ford production reaching as much as 750,000 to 850,000 bpd. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.