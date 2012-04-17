IPO VIEW-Business tech IPOs debut amid Facebook fever

| April 17
April 17 Forget Facebook. The fate of the IPO
market this week could depend on the public offerings of three
lower profile enterprise companies.
Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc,
network-control company Infoblox Inc and business
security products maker Proofpoint Inc are expected to
be in great demand this week when they price their shares.
In fact, they could help turn around the IPO market, which
has seen poor pricings, pulled deals and delayed offerings.
Successful IPOs could also boost plans for others in the
enterprise space that are also waiting to go public, such as
security software company Palo Alto Networks and IT management
cloud service provider ServiceNow.
These enterprise companies, which sell products primarily to
businesses, come with many features that investors like -
predictable revenue streams, high margins and the ability to tap
into a market that topped $12.2 billion last year, according to
research firm Gartner.
The market has grown with the popularity of cloud-based
computing, where users can access information through the Web
rather than through on-site servers. Cloud computing is thought
to be less expensive and more flexible than traditional hosting
methods.
Customers are also increasingly demanding sleek,
aesthetically pleasing technologies in the workplace over clunky
company-issued devices and software, leading to the
"consumerization of the enterprise" and adding to the appeal of
these companies, said Brian Gentile, CEO of business
intelligence software company Jaspersoft.
"There seems to be appetite for these businesses as public
companies," said Ira Cohen, a managing director at boutique
investment bank Signal Hill, who specializes in IT services and
software. "These companies address large concerns that corporate
America has, which is making their IT departments more
efficient, protecting data or analyzing data."
If the deals price at their mid-points, San Francisco-based
Splunk is hoping to raise $162 million, Santa Clara,
California-based Infoblox is eyeing $98 million and Sunnyvale,
California-based Proofpoint is planning for $68 million.
The IPOs come on the heels of successful offerings by other
companies in this space.
Enterprise-focused data security company Imperva Inc
was the top performing IPO of 2011, besting consumer
names such as LinkedIn Corp, Pandora Media Inc
and Groupon Inc. Imperva shares closed at $39.39 on
Monday, more than double the offer price of $18.
Jive Software Inc, which makes social networking
software for businesses, has also seen its shares double since
its December IPO. The shares closed at $25.75 on Monday.
The shares of cloud computing company Guidewire Software Inc
priced at $13 during its January IPO, above the
expected range of $10 to $12 a share. Guidewire shares closed on
Monday at $27.09, also more than double the IPO price.
The growth of this market has also prompted tech giants to
buy enterprise-focused companies whose technologies are
sometimes seen to be more cutting-edge. VMWare Inc, SAP
AG, Oracle Corp and Cisco Systems Inc
have in turn started to make large acquisitions rather
than develop the technology internally.
In December 2011, SAP acquired cloud-based business software
provider SuccessFactors for $3.4 billion, while Oracle purchased
cloud-based talent management system Taleo for $1.9 billion in
February.
"Buzz words such as 'software as a service,' 'visualization'
and 'big data' are making a big impact and you're seeing guys
like Oracle and SAP start to wake up," said Matt McIlwain, a
managing director at Madrona Venture Group in Seattle, who
focuses on software investments. "These trends are huge, they're
disruptive and changing the way that enterprises buy and use
technology. It's the revenge of the enterprise here."