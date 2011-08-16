UPDATE 1-EPA:No way to capture fuel leaked into Missouri River

* Enterprise to send divers into river on Tuesday -EPA
* Enterprise recovered fuel, water from pipeline - EPA
* Line carried 140,000 gallons of NGL at time of leak
* Pipeline shut since Saturday
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Fuel leaked from Enterprise
Products Partners' (EPD.N) natural gas liquids pipeline into
the Missouri River in Iowa has dissipated or evaporated with
little chance of recovery, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday .
The leak sprung in a 10 mile (16 km) stretch of
Enterprise's Conway North 33,600-barrels-per-day pipeline,
which extends between Nebraska and Iowa.
The line was carrying up to 140,000 gallons of natural
gasoline, a volatile liquid hydrocarbon derived from natural
gas, when controllers detected a pressure drop on the line and
shut down operations on Saturday.
Enterprise's Conway North line is the latest in a string of
pipeline accidents in a year, many of which -- like the leaks
from Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) two crude lines last summer and
the 1,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from Exxon Mobil's
(XOM.N) Silvertip pipeline in July -- have raised serious
environmental concerns.
There is no no 'real way' of capturing fuel released into
the Missouri River according to the EPA.
"This is an environmental concern but there has been no
evidence of fish killed yet," Chris Whitley, a spokesman with
EPA's Region 7 office said.
Enterprise contractors will dive into the river Tuesday to
locate the specific point of the leak, according to the EPA.
The company has collected 150,000 gallons of fluid from the
pipeline following the leak, 80 percent of which was river
water, Whitley said.
"We've determined that the leak is in the floodplains which
usually are not underwater," Whitley said adding floods in the
region have inundated the area, which is now covered with
fast-moving water 5 to 10 feet (1 to 3 meters) high.
Enterprise has not yet determined whether the leak is
linked to scouring, damage to pipelines caused by debris and
other floating matter carried by floods.
EPA has assigned a coordinator on site to monitor the
cleanup, Whitley added.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)