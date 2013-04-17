Enterprise considering options for low-volume Centennial pipe

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, April 17 Enterprise Products Partners is considering options for its joint-venture 210,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Centennial refined products pipeline because of low volumes shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Illinois, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.
Tom Zulim, group senior vice president of regulated businesses and refined products, said during Enterprises' annual analyst meeting that the company has considered moving different products or reversing the pipeline, but "nothing has come to fruition yet."
Centennial is a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and Marathon Petroleum Corp
"It continues to be in service, but it's not moving much right now," Zulim said without specifying volume levels.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.