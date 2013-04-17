UPDATE 2-Enterprise mulls options for low-volume Centennial pipe

HOUSTON, April 17 Enterprise Products Partners
LP is considering options for its joint-venture 210,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Centennial refined products pipeline
because of low volumes shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast to
Illinois, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.
The company has considered moving different products or
reversing the pipeline but "nothing has come to fruition yet,"
Tom Zulim, group senior vice president of regulated businesses
and refined products, said during Enterprise's annual analyst
meeting.
Centennial is a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
"It continues to be in service, but it's not moving much
right now. South to north, refined products," Zulim said without
specifying volume levels.
He said the company would "take a hard look" at options for
the pipeline, but "nothing has really stuck yet."
Marathon Petroleum spokesman Shane Pochard said the company
has had "discussions" with its partner Enterprise, considering
various opportunities, but declined to disclose volume levels or
specific options.
"We are continuously evaluating options to enhance the value
of assets," he said.
The 795-mile (1,279 km) Centennial pipeline originates at a
tank farm in Beaumont, Texas, and extends to Bourbon, Illinois
south of Chicago.