WASHINGTON, Aug 15 The U.S. pipeline regulator has an inspector on the scene of a leak on an Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD.N ) natural gas liquids pipeline in Burt county, Nebraska, a spokesman for the agency said on Monday.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is beginning an investigation of the causes of the leak, agency spokesman Damon Hill said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)