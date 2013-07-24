Enterprise distillate pipeline shutdown to move forward-ruling

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
HOUSTON, July 24 Enterprise Products Partners' plan to shut down a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline can move forward after a federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a dispute holding up the plan.
Traders and petroleum marketers say the shutdown will cause pockets of fuel scarcity in areas along the pipeline's route, leading to shortages and higher prices.
Enterprise aims to convert and reverse the pipeline to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas as part of its $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas project.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.