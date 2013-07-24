Enterprise distillate pipeline shutdown to move forward-ruling

HOUSTON, July 24 Enterprise Products Partners' plan to shut down a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline can move forward after a federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a dispute holding up the plan.

Traders and petroleum marketers say the shutdown will cause pockets of fuel scarcity in areas along the pipeline's route, leading to shortages and higher prices.

Enterprise aims to convert and reverse the pipeline to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas as part of its $1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas project.