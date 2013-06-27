Arkansas judge delays Enterprise distillate pipeline shutdown

* Shipper Murphy Oil wins injunction blocking shutdown
* Dispute now before a federal judge in Arkansas
By Kristen Hays and Sabina Zawadzki
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, June 27 An Arkansas judge has
delayed the shutdown of a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline
that shippers say is critical to supply for various markets
along its route, according to state and federal court filings.
The pipeline, part of Enterprise Products Partners'
TE Products system, had been slated to cease interstate
shipments on Monday.
But Murphy Oil Corp, one of many shippers opposed to
the shutdown, sought and won an order last week from a county
circuit judge in Arkansas that compels Enterprise to hold off
until at least July 4.
Word of the order spread this week among refined products
traders in the Midwest. The pending shutdown has raised serious
concerns about distillate supply along the line's route, from
terminal operators and fuel distributors to the Bill & Hillary
Clinton National Airport and the Little Rock U.S. Air Force Base
in Arkansas.
Late Wednesday the fight was moved to federal court in
Arkansas, where another judge will consider whether to extend
the order or let it expire.
Murphy spokesman Barry Jeffrey declined comment on Thursday.
Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey said the company would respond
in court filings and declined further comment.
Enterprise aims to convert the 806-mile (1,297 km) pipeline,
which carries ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel from Texas
through Louisiana, Arkansas and southern Missouri, Illinois and
Indiana, to move ethane from Pennsylvania to Texas to feed
petrochemical demand as part of the company's $1.5 billion
Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) project.
Enterprise says distillate flows are too low to justify the
$50 million expense to upgrade a parallel gasoline and natural
gas liquids pipeline to move distillates as well.
Shippers dispute those claims and say the shutdown of all
interstate distillate shipments will lead to pockets of
shortages and raise fuel costs as they are forced to truck in
supply from further distances.
COURT FIGHT
Opponents took their fight to the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission first, but in late May the agency said it
lacked authority to stop the shutdown and approved Enterprise's
plan.
Steve Mosby, a veteran refined products trader in the
Midwest, told Reuters that the line is idled already, as
Enterprise already stopped taking nominations for shipments.
"No one wants to have barrels marooned in the pipeline," he
said.
Murphy alleges that in shutting down the line, Enterprise
will renege on a 10-year commitment to move both gasoline and
diesel to Murphy's $14 million terminal in Sedgwick, Arkansas
through 2017. Murphy said in a filing to the FERC that it ships
1,825,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel to that terminal each
year to help supply wholesale and retail fuel to customers.
Murphy also told the FERC that the company could not secure
alternate supply via truck before Monday, and that Delek U.S.
Holdings' 83,000 bpd refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas,
cannot meet Murphy's needs.
Enterprise in March alerted shippers to its plan to shut
down the distillate line.