UPDATE 1-Pipeline operator Genesis to buy Enterprise's U.S. Gulf business

July 16 Pipeline company Genesis Energy LP
said it would buy Enterprise Products Partners LP's
Gulf of Mexico pipelines and services business for about
$1.5 billion to expand its offshore pipelines business.
Enterprise said the sale will help fund asset purchases in
the Eagle Ford and Permian basin in Texas.
The offshore assets being acquired include Enterprise's
stake in nine crude oil pipeline systems with more than 1,100
miles of pipeline and nine natural gas pipeline systems totaling
about 1,200 miles.
Enterprise said it expects to record an impairment charge of
about $100 million related to the sale in the quarter ended June
30.
Genesis Energy said it expects the acquisition to add to its
four offshore pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.
The company said the acquisition, which is expected to close
this month, would immediately add to its cash available for
distribution.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc was the financial adviser to
Genesis Energy.
Up to Wednesday's close, Genesis Energy's shares had risen
10 percent this year, while Enterprise's shares fell 16 percent.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)