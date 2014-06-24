Enterprise Products plans Bakken-to-Cushing pipeline

BISMARCK, North Dakota, June 24 Enterprise
Products Partners LP said on Tuesday it would build a
1,200-mile pipeline from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to
Cushing, Oklahoma.
The pipeline, Enterprise's first in North Dakota, would help
transport more of the state's crude oil to Cushing, a key
gathering and distribution hub for oil produced around the
United States.
The pipeline would originate in Stanley, North Dakota, and
be 30 inches in diameter. It will have a daily capacity of
340,000 barrels of oil and should be online by the end of 2016,
said Brent Secrest, vice president of onshore crude oil,
pipelines and terminals for Enterprise.
"Our business right now is focused on Texas and Oklahoma,"
Secrest said when announcing the project at a pipeline summit
hosted by North Dakota's governor. "The goal is we go further
north."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)