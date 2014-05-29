U.S. Seaway Pipeline expected to resume 'in a few days'-Enterprise

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 29 Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline are expected to resume "in a few days" after planned maintenance, an Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spokesman said.
There is no exact estimation for timing of a restart, he said.
Seaway Pipeline, a joint venture between Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. delivers crude between the Cushing, Oklahoma and the Freeport, Texas area, and a terminal and distribution crude oil network originating in Texas City, Texas that serves refineries in the Greater Houston area, according to its website. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.