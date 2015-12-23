Enterprise Products secures first crude oil export contract

Dec 23 Enterprise Products Partners LP
said it won its first contract to export U.S crude, days after
the U.S. Congress voted to lift a four-decade ban on oil
exports.
The 600,000-barrel cargo of domestic light crude oil is
scheduled to load in the first week of January.
"We are excited to announce our first contract to export
U.S. crude oil, which to our knowledge may be the first export
cargo of U.S. crude oil from the Gulf Coast in almost 40 years,"
AJ "Jim" Teague, chief operating officer of Enterprise's general
partner, said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)