UPDATE 2-Oil companies rush to exploit end of U.S. crude export ban

(New throughout, adds industry background)
By Valerie Volcovici and Catherine Ngai
Dec 23 U.S. energy group Enterprise and oil
trader Vitol raced to exploit the end of a 40-year ban on most
U.S. crude exports, the first of many firms eager to "stress
test" last week's historic opening.
Despite a sudden change in global oil market conditions that
many oil traders say has eliminated the economic advantage of
shipping domestic crude far abroad, some companies that have
long lobbied for the change in policy may be eager to show that
their effort was not in vain, according to some experts.
Houston-based pipeline group Enterprise Products Partners LP
said in a statement it will provide pipeline and marine
terminal services to load a 600,000-barrel cargo of domestic
light crude oil scheduled for the first week of January.
An Enterprise spokesman said that the cargo belongs to Vitol
, which will decide on a delivery destination. A
spokeswoman for Vitol could not immediately be reached for
comment on where the oil was going. The company did not provide
any details on the pricing of the cargo.
"We are excited to announce our first contract to export
U.S. crude oil, which to our knowledge may be the first export
cargo of U.S. crude oil from the Gulf Coast in almost 40 years,"
said A.J. "Jim" Teague, chief operating officer of Enterprise.
Some oil traders expressed surprise at the news, saying that
with the U.S. crude futures contract trading consistently above
Brent for the first time since the shale era began five years
ago, exports of most varieties would not be economical.
Even so, others are queuing up. Pioneer Natural Resources
, an independent producer that along with Enterprise
received the green light from the U.S. government last year to
ship a lightly processed form of ultra-light crude to test the
ban, expects to commence exports by mid-2016, it said in a
statement.
"The company has been actively working with its midstream
partners to secure export facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast,
which will maximize the company's crude marketing flexibility
going forward," the statement said, adding that Europe, Asia and
Latin America are potential markets for U.S. crude.
ABRUPT END
On Friday, Congress passed and President Barack Obama signed
into law a $1.8 trillion government spending and tax relief bill
that included repealing the four-decade-old export ban, which
barred shipments to countries other than Canada. The Department
of Commerce issued an official notice on Tuesday saying
companies no longer need to apply for licenses to export crude.
In the coming weeks, companies are likely to "stress test"
where export opportunities will be, said George Baker, executive
director of the Producers for American Crude Oil Exports, which
led the successful lobbying effort in Washington to lift the
ban.
Pressure from oil producers to scrap the restrictions
intensified over recent years, as U.S. crude oil prices plunged
to as much as $25 a barrel below global prices due to a build-up
of swelling U.S. shale production caused by infrastructure
bottlenecks as well as the export ban.
But that gap has vanished in recent weeks amid growing
evidence that U.S. production has shifted into reverse this year
as plummeting prices caused drilling to dry up, while output
overseas is still swelling, with Iran poised to increase sales
as sanctions are lifted next year.
On Wednesday, U.S. oil futures were trading at a
premium to global Brent all the way to June.
Jacob Dweck, an attorney with law firm Sutherland that
represents oil producers, said some producers and shippers "are
interested in flying the flag of exports ... They want to create
the new reality of exports."
But analysts said even if a handful of companies announce
deals in coming weeks, it does not signal a bigger trend.
"It's universally agreed in the short term that we won't see
a flood of ships leaving for foreign ports because the economics
aren't right," said Sandy Fielden, director of energy analytics
at RBN Energy.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Catherine
Ngai in Toronto; additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston,
Timothy Gardner in Washington and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Lewis)