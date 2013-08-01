Enterprise says flows on Seaway pipeline below capacity in Q2

Aug 1 Crude oil flows on Enterprise Product Partners LP's Seaway pipeline between the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast averaged 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of this year, Chief Executive Mike Creel said on Thursday.

About 30 percent of the flows were heavy crude oil, he said. Seaway runs from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Houston area and has a capacity of 400,000 bpd.