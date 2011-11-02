Enterprise in talks with Conoco for Seaway pipeline

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners said on Wednesday it is talks with co-owner ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for the 350,000 barrel per day Seaway Pipeline but says it is still committed to the Wrangler pipeline with Enbridge to carry crude out of the Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"Timing is everything. We are committed to working with Enbridge on a solution. If Conoco is serious and they move quickly at a price that makes sense it may have an impact. It is hard to tell right now," a spokesman said during a third quarter earnings conference call.

Conoco said it is selling its half of the crude oil pipeline which carries crude from Houston to Cushing, where high crude oil stocks have pushed down volumes on the line and the price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate.

A reversal of the Seaway to carry crude from Cushing to the Gulf Coast refineries has been discussed but Enterprise said it was focusing on the joint venture Enbridge Wrangler project to carry crude out of the Midwest.