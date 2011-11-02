Enterprise says looking at moving Utica shale oil

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Product Partners
(EPD.N) said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday it
was looking at exporting crude oil out of the Utica Shale play
but it depended on how much crude from the burgeoning project
was used by regional refineries.
Marathon said on Tuesday it was evaluating using the Utica
shale oil at its 78,000 barrel per day refinery in Canton, Ohio
and was installing a truck rack to start receiving 1,000
barrels of crude there.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty)
