Enterprise says looking at moving Utica shale oil

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Product Partners (EPD.N) said during an earnings conference call on Wednesday it was looking at exporting crude oil out of the Utica Shale play but it depended on how much crude from the burgeoning project was used by regional refineries.

Marathon said on Tuesday it was evaluating using the Utica shale oil at its 78,000 barrel per day refinery in Canton, Ohio and was installing a truck rack to start receiving 1,000 barrels of crude there.

