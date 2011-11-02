Enterprise says Wrangler open season ends on Weds.

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners said open season for shippers to commit volumes to its joint venture Wrangler pipeline ends Wednesday.

The 800,000 bpd venture with Enbridge (ENB.TO) is the most ambitious project yet to carry landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.

"We believe this partnership brings the right combinations of strengths and with Enbridge bringing strategic access to supplies north of Houston," a company spokesman told analysts on a third quarter earnings call.

Enterprise also said work on its crude oil pipeline from the Eagle Ford play in south Texas is on schedule.