Enterprise says Wrangler open season ends on Weds.

NEW YORK Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners
said open season for shippers to commit volumes to its joint
venture Wrangler pipeline ends Wednesday.
The 800,000 bpd venture with Enbridge (ENB.TO) is the most
ambitious project yet to carry landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma to
the Gulf Coast.
"We believe this partnership brings the right combinations
of strengths and with Enbridge bringing strategic access to
supplies north of Houston," a company spokesman told analysts
on a third quarter earnings call.
Enterprise also said work on its crude oil pipeline from
the Eagle Ford play in south Texas is on schedule.