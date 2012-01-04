UPDATE 1-Enterprise, Genesis to build crude pipeline in US Gulf

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Pipeline to have capacity of 115,000 barrels per day
* Pipeline expected to begin service by mid-2014
Jan 4 Enterprise Products Partners LP and Genesis Energy said they would build a pipeline to transport crude to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The pipeline will be constructed and owned by Southeast Keathley Canyon Pipeline Company LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and Genesis.
The gathering pipeline, which is expected to begin service by mid-2014, is being designed with a capacity of 115,000 barrels per day and will cater to the deepwater Lucius development area in the Gulf of Mexico.
The companies said they had struck deals with a consortium of six Gulf of Mexico producers -- Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp , Apache Deepwater Development LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Eni Petroleum US LLC, Petrobras America and Plains Offshore Operations.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.