UPDATE 1-Enterprise, Genesis to build crude pipeline in US Gulf

Jan 4 Enterprise Products Partners LP and Genesis Energy said they would build a pipeline to transport crude to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The pipeline will be constructed and owned by Southeast Keathley Canyon Pipeline Company LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and Genesis.

The gathering pipeline, which is expected to begin service by mid-2014, is being designed with a capacity of 115,000 barrels per day and will cater to the deepwater Lucius development area in the Gulf of Mexico.

The companies said they had struck deals with a consortium of six Gulf of Mexico producers -- Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp , Apache Deepwater Development LLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Eni Petroleum US LLC, Petrobras America and Plains Offshore Operations.