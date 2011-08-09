UPDATE 1-Enterprise Products Q2 profit beats Street view, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.51 vs est $0.44

* Q2 rev up 49 pct

* Shares up 4 pct before the bell (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners posted a second-quarter profit that blew past analysts' estimates as its pipeline operated near record volumes, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

"This performance was driven by natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and crude oil production growth in the shale regions as well as demand for NGLs by the U.S. petrochemical industry and international markets," Chief Executive Michael Creel said in a statement.

For the April-June period, the Houston, Texas-based company posted a net profit of $449 million, or 51 cents a share, up from $354 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 49 percent to $11.2 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 44 cents a share, on revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Enterprise Products shares were trading at $39 before the bell. They closed at $37.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)