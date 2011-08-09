UPDATE 1-Enterprise Products Q2 profit beats Street view, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.51 vs est $0.44
* Q2 rev up 49 pct
* Shares up 4 pct before the bell
Aug 9 Pipeline company Enterprise Products
Partners posted a second-quarter profit that blew past
analysts' estimates as its pipeline operated near record
volumes, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.
"This performance was driven by natural gas, natural gas
liquids (NGL) and crude oil production growth in the shale
regions as well as demand for NGLs by the U.S. petrochemical
industry and international markets," Chief Executive Michael
Creel said in a statement.
For the April-June period, the Houston, Texas-based company
posted a net profit of $449 million, or 51 cents a share, up
from $354 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 49 percent to $11.2 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 44
cents a share, on revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Enterprise Products shares were trading at $39 before the
bell. They closed at $37.50 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)