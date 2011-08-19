UPDATE 1-Enterprise ends pipeline JV with Energy Transfer

* Terminates joint venture to build 584-mile pipeline
Aug 19 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N)
said it will not go ahead with a joint venture with Energy
Transfer Partners (ETP.N) to build a pipeline that would help
ease a glut of landlocked U.S. crude as it did not get enough
shipper interest to commercially support the project.
The company -- which entered a joint venture with Energy
Transfer Partners to build a 584-mile crude oil pipeline from
Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas -- had already twice
extended the open commitment season in order to give shippers
more time to commit pipeline capacity.
"While the recently completed binding open commitment
period generated significant shipper interest, agreements with
the capacity and terms necessary to commercially support the
project as planned were not sufficient," Enterprise said in a
statement.
The company said it remains committed to developing a crude
oil pipeline from Cushing to the Gulf Coast and will continue
to work with potential shippers to secure additional support
for the project.
Crude inventories in the Midwest, including the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's
West Texas Intermediate oil contract CLc1, swelled to record
levels earlier this year, weakening the price of WTI compared
to Gulf Coast crude as well as international benchmark Brent
LCOc1.
