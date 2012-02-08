版本:
New Issue-Enterprise Products Operating sells $750 mln notes

Feb 8 Enterprise Products Operating LLC on
Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    JP Morgan, RBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING LLC	
	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.85 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.542   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.897 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/15/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL  30 BPS

