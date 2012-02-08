New Issue-Enterprise Products Operating sells $750 mln notes

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Enterprise Products Operating LLC on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, RBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING LLC AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.85 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.542 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.897 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/15/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 175 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.