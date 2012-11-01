Seaway crude pipeline to reach 850,000 bpd in 2014-Enterprise

* Seaway pipeline to reach 850,000 bpd capacity in 2014
* ECHO terminal begins accepting oil for storage
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Enterprise Product Partners, one
of the nation's largest pipeline and terminalling companies,
sees good prospects for uniting the burgeoning growth of U.S.
and Canadian crude oil with the Gulf Coast's refinery row.
Enterprise Product Partners is joint owner of the Seaway
pipeline, along with Canada's Enbridge, which was reversed in
June to carry oil from the north to the south of the United
States.
Speaking to investors and analysts at its third quarter
conference call, the company said this means that 150,000
barrels per day of crude is being moved out of the oil hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, and down to the Gulf Coast where it will be
able to access 7.5 million barrels per day of refining capacity.
The pipeline, one of several the company is working on to
unlock the value of growing domestic crude oil by connecting
with refineries, will reach about 850,000 bpd of capacity in
2014.
The company is also in the process of working on three other
crude pipelines, the Texas Express, the Rocky Mountain and the
Front Range, which will have combined initial capacity of
465,000 barrels per day by the beginning of 2014.
"They will serve the Niobrara, the Granite Wash, and Permian
Midcontinent," said Jim Teague, Enterprise executive vice
president and chief operating officer, who was referring to
growing crude oil plays including new ones, like the Niobrara
Shale formation, and older, re-worked plays like the Permian
Basin, rejuvenated by new drilling techniques developed for
shale oil extraction.
On Thursday, the company also said that it was in the
process of bringing on line the first phase of its ECHO storage
terminal in Texas.
"As a matter of fact, we are introducing our first oil into
ECHO today," said Teague.
ECHO will be able to hold 6 million barrels of oil when it
is completed, including crude from the Eagle Ford Shale
formation.