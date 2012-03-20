UPDATE 1-Enterprise to expand NGL infrastructure at Mont Belvieu

* Says will build 2 more NGL fractionators at Mont Belvieu
March 20 Enterprise Products Partners
said it will build two more natural gas liquid (NGL)
fractionators at its Mont Belvieu, Texas complex, raising
capacity by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Enterprise has been extending and expanding its natural gas
and natural gas liquids infrastructure in south Texas to
accommodate output growth from the Eagle Ford shale.
The additional capacity will also help meet the Gulf Coast
petrochemical industry's appetite for ethane, Enterprise said in
a statement.
The two units, which have a capacity of 75,000 bpd each, are
expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2013.
The units, along with another one currently under
construction, will give Enterprise the capacity to fractionate
more than 610,000 bpd at the Mont Belvieu facility.
Fractionation is the process of separating various
hydrocarbons in an NGL stream by heating them to different
boiling points.
Enterprise provides services to producers and consumers of
natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products
and petrochemicals.