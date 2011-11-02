UPDATE 1-Enterprise Products Q3 beats on strong natural gas demand

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 revenue $11.3 vs est.$9.7 bln
* Q3 $0.55 per unit vs est.$0.51 per unit
Nov 2 Enterprise Products Partners LP's
third-quarter results beat analysts' estimates, driven by a
surge in oil and gas production in shale fields and increasing
demand for natural gas liquids from the U.S. petrochemical
industry.
Enterprise, which operates oil and gas pipelines, raised its
quarterly cash distribution rate to $0.6125 per unit, a 5.2
percent rise from a year ago.
On Tuesday, the company said it would extend and expand its
natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure in south
Texas to accommodate output growth from the Eagle Ford shale.
Third-quarter net income was $479.5 million, or 55 cents per
unit, compared with $347.6 million, or 18 cents per unit, a year
ago.
Revenue rose to $11.3 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 51 cents a share, on
revenue of $9.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $43.93 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)