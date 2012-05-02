UPDATE 1-Enterprise Products profit rises on higher volumes

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP reporter a higher quarterly profit as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.
The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, said net income rose to $656 million, or 73 cents per unit, from $435 million, or 49 cents per unit, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $11.3 billion.
Enterprise shares, which have gained nearly 20 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $51.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.