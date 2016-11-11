Revealing an actor's age is illegal? IMDb website sues California

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Many actors think there
ought to be a law against posting their ages online, and
California has obliged critics of ageism in Hollywood with
legislation targeting a leading online source for information on
movie and television figures.
The law, passed earlier this year, has been challenged in a
lawsuit by the company IMDb, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc
and operates a repository of information on the film
and television industry.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday in federal court for the
Northern District of California alleges the legislation violates
free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The bill, which supporters described as an effort to prevent
age discrimination, requires officials at IMDb.com to remove
from the website the ages of figures in the entertainment
industry, including actors, directors and writers, if those
individuals request the deletion.
Actors and others in Hollywood have long complained they are
passed over for roles as they get older, in an industry that
values youth and beauty.
Female performers in particular say a double standard gives
women fewer opportunities as they age, while men can still land
leading roles in movies and television shows late in their
careers.
"By the time you're 28 you're expired, you're playing mommy
roles," actress Zoe Saldana, now 38 and female lead of the
blockbuster film "Guardians of the Galaxy," told The Telegraph
in 2014.
The lawsuit said the law, known as AB 1687, was unfair
because it was carefully tailored to apply only to the
Delaware-based IMDb.com Inc, and not other sources of
information such as media websites.
"IMDb shares the worthy goal of preventing age
discrimination," the lawsuit stated. "But AB 1687 is an
unconstitutional law that does not advance, much less achieve,
that goal."
The lawsuit seeks a court judgment blocking enforcement of
the law. It names the California attorney general as a
defendant.
Brenda Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Kamala
Harris, said in an email Harris' office was reviewing the
complaint.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television
and Radio Artists lobbied for passage of the bill.
A representative for the union could not be reached for
comment.
In 2013, a jury in Seattle ruled in favor IMDb in an age
discrimination lawsuit by actress Huong Hoang, known
professionally as Junie Hoang, who did not want her age listed
on the site, according to media reports at the time.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)