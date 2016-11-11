UPDATE 1-Revealing an actor's age is illegal? IMDb website sues California

(New throughout, adds statement from author of bill)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Many actors think there
ought to be a law against posting their ages online, and
California this year obliged critics of ageism in Hollywood by
passing a law targeting a leading movie and television
information website.
The law has been challenged in a lawsuit by the company
IMDb, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc and operates a
repository of information on the film and television industry.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court for the
Northern District of California, alleges that the measure
violates free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Supporters described the law as an effort to prevent age
discrimination. It requires officials at IMDb.com to remove from
the website the ages of figures in the entertainment industry,
including actors and directors, if those individuals request the
deletion.
Actors in Hollywood have long complained they are passed
over for roles as they get older.
Female performers in particular say a double standard gives
women fewer opportunities as they age, while men can still land
leading parts late in their careers.
"By the time you're 28 you're expired, you're playing mommy
roles," actress Zoe Saldana, now 38 and female lead of the
blockbuster film "Guardians of the Galaxy," told The Telegraph
in 2014.
The lawsuit said the law, known as AB 1687, was unfair
because it was carefully tailored to apply only to IMDb.com Inc,
which is incorporated in Delaware and has offices in Seattle,
and not other sources of information.
"IMDb shares the worthy goal of preventing age
discrimination," the lawsuit stated. "But AB 1687 is an
unconstitutional law that does not advance, much less achieve,
that goal."
The lawsuit seeks a court judgment blocking enforcement of
the law. It names California Attorney General Kamala Harris as a
defendant.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office said in an
email lawyers there were reviewing the complaint.
"While age information for Hollywood's biggest stars is
readily available from other online sources, this bill is aimed
at protecting lesser known actors and actresses competing for
smaller roles," state Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, a
Democrat who authored the bill, said in a statement in September
when the governor signed it into law.
In 2013, a Seattle jury ruled in favor of IMDb in an age
discrimination lawsuit by actress Huong Hoang, known as Junie
Hoang, who did not want her age listed, according to media
reports at the time.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio)