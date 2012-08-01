New Issue- Entertainment Properties sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 1 Entertainment Properties Trust on
Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES
AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 424.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A