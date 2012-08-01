版本:
New Issue- Entertainment Properties sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 1 Entertainment Properties Trust on
Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2022  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/08/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 424.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

