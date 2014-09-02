Apple says celebrity attacks were targeted, did not stem from systems breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 Apple Inc said on
Tuesday the attacks that emerged over the Labor Day weekend on
celebrities' iCloud accounts were individually targeted, and
that none of the cases it investigated had resulted from a
breach of its systems.
"We have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were
compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords
and security questions, a practice that has become all too
common on the Internet," Apple said in a statement. "None of the
cases we have investigated has resulted from any breach in any
of Apple`s systems including iCloud or Find my iPhone."
The company said it is working with law enforcement and
continues to investigate the source of the attacks, in which
photos of "Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence and other
celebrities were posted on an image-sharing forum.
