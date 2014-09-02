UPDATE 3-Apple says its systems not to blame for celebrity photo breach

(Recasts, adds comments on cybersecurity)
By Edwin Chan and Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 The week before a crucial
launch of its new iPhone, Apple Inc said intimate
photos of celebrities including Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence
were leaked online through the apparent hacking of individual
iCloud accounts.
Apple rushed to restore confidence in its systems' security,
saying the celebrity photo scandal that also ensnared swimsuit
model Kate Upton, actress Kirsten Dunst and possibly dozens more
was the result of targeted attacks on accounts storing personal
data and not a direct breach of Apple systems.
"We have discovered that certain celebrity accounts were
compromised by a very targeted attack on user names, passwords
and security questions, a practice that has become all too
common on the Internet," Apple said in a statement.
"None of the cases we have investigated has resulted from
any breach in any of Apple's systems including iCloud or Find My
iPhone."
The celebrity hacking that came to light over the long Labor
Day weekend nevertheless ranks among the highest-profile public
fiascos for Apple in recent years.
Apple's iCloud service allows users to store photos and
other content and access it from any Apple device. Security in
the cloud has been a paramount concern in past years, but that
has not stopped the rapid adoption of services that offer reams
of storage and management of data and content off smartphones
and computers.
Regardless of how the leaking of nude celebrity photos
actually happened, the timing could not have been worse for
Apple as it prepares to launch a new iPhone next week.
It also underscored the longer-term risks for mobile users
as smartphones increasingly become the repository for far more
sensitive healthcare, banking and personal data.
"Every great innovation is convenient but also a big
opportunity for the bad guys in the world," said Marc Maiffret
at security firm BeyondTrust.
Cybersecurity experts say the perpetrators possibly gleaned
the celebrities' email addresses and mounted a long-term
phishing attempt - a relatively straightforward attack through
which hackers gain access to users' accounts by getting them to
click on a compromised URL or Internet link.
The photos were posted on image-sharing forum 4Chan,
prompting Lawrence's representatives to describe their release
as a "flagrant violation of privacy" and contact law enforcement
authorities.
A WAKE-UP CALL TO ALL
That the hacking could hit Lawrence, who is one of the
biggest names in Hollywood, the star of the hugely popular
"Hunger Games" films and the best actress Oscar winner, came as
a wake-up call to both the famous and non-famous.
"This feels like a brute-force attack and someone's using
bad passwords," said Michael Fertik, chief executive of online
image manager Reputation.com. "If you must take a nude photo use
a non-obvious password."
Hackers use so-called brute-force software to cycle through
large numbers of possible passwords during log-in attempts.
Fertike said hacked celebrities would likely have to live
with the leaked photos remaining outside their management for
the foreseeable future.
The FBI said it is addressing the celebrity photo hacking,
but added that any further comment "would be inappropriate at
this time."
Apart from any criminal charges that might be pursued under
federal or state hacking laws, Lawrence and the other
celebrities could bring civil lawsuits against the alleged
hacker or hackers and those who shared the photos.
"The way the celebrities were treating the photos, I don't
think there's any doubt that the law will treat them as being
private and the distribution of the photos was a violation of
privacy," said Evan Brown, a technology and intellectual
property attorney at InfoLawGroup in Chicago.
In 2012, a Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison
for hacking into online accounts of more than 50 people in the
entertainment industry. He gained access to nude photos of
actress Scarlett Johansson, who tearfully said she was
"humiliated and embarrassed" in a video statement to the court.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Michael Parks, Andrew
Chung and Patricia Reaney in New York, Eric Kelsey in Los
Angeles; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Tom Brown)