版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Entertainment One seals four-year Dreamworks deal

LONDON, Sept 17 Entertainment One Ltd : * Four year output agreement with Dreamworks studios

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐