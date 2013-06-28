Film business boosts Entertainment One's April-May revenue over 50 pct

June 28 Entertainment One Ltd said
revenue for April-May rose more than 50 percent due to a strong
performance at its core film distribution business.
The company said revenue from its film distribution business
rose 85 percent compared with a year earlier, due to a higher
number of releases, including "21 and Over", "Scary Movie 5" and
"The Big Wedding".
Entertainment One's film distribution business, which
contributes about 82 percent to total revenue, was also propped
by a slew of successful DVD releases such as "Haven", "Django
Unchained" and "The Silver Linings Playbook".
"The company has had a strong start to the financial year
and expects results for the financial year, which will
incorporate a full year of Alliance Films, to be in line with
management expectations," Entertainment One said in a statement.
Entertainment One, which bought Canadian film distributor
Alliance Films Holdings last year, said it plans to release 250
films in its financial year ending March 2014, including "The
Hunger Games: Catching Fire", "Now You See Me", and "Ender's
Game".
The owner of popular British children's cartoon series
"Peppa Pig," said Peppa Pig continued to perform well
internationally.
Shares in the company, which also produces and distributes
television content, closed at 186.5 pence on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange.