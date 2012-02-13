CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Entertainment One drops sale process

Feb 13 Entertainment One Ltd said
it is no longer considering a sale of the company, as it has not
received any attractive buyout offers, and will instead focus on
acquisitions.
"The board has considered various proposals that have been
made for all or parts of the group and has concluded that these
do not adequately reflect the company's value," Entertainment
One said in a statement.
Entertainment One, which produces and distributes film and
television content, said its financial advisors Credit Suisse
and JP Morgan are evaluating a number of acquisition
opportunities for the company.
In September, Entertainment One said it was considering
takeover approaches to cash in on the huge popularity of its
children's TV character Peppa Pig.
The pig's cult status has put it on par with Thomas the Tank
Engine, and it was even courted by Britain's Labour Party to
appear as a mascot prior to the 2010 general election.
The company's current rights library includes over 20,000
film and television titles, 2,500 hours of television
programming and 45,000 music tracks.
Entertainment One also said on Monday it expects to report
full year results in line with market expectations.