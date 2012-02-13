UPDATE 2-Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One drops sale process

* Entertainment One drops sales process
* Company says did not receive attractive offers
* To now focus on making acquisitions
* Stock down 20 percent
Feb 13 Entertainment One Ltd,
known for its children's TV series Peppa Pig, said it is no
longer considering a sale of the company, as it has not received
any attractive buyout offers, and will focus instead on
acquisitions.
Shares of the company, which produces and distributes film
and television content, lost a fifth of their value on Monday
despite forecasting strong full-year results.
"The board has considered various proposals that have been
made for all or parts of the group and has concluded that these
do not adequately reflect the company's value," Entertainment
One said in a statement.
Entertainment One said its financial advisors Credit Suisse
and JP Morgan are evaluating a number of acquisition
opportunities for the company.
A company spokeswoman declined to provide further details.
Singer Capital Markets analyst Johnathan Barrett said the
financing and macro environments would have materially affected
value calculations on the part of bidders.
The company had been betting on the huge popularity of its
Peppa Pig character to attract potential buyers. In September,
Entertainment One said it had received a string of takeover
approaches.
The pig's cult status has put it on par with Thomas the Tank
Engine, and it was even courted by Britain's Labour Party to
appear as a mascot prior to the 2010 general election.
Peppa Pig is the number one pre-school UK toy and is gaining
traction around the world. Entertainment One, which opened the
Peppa Pig World theme park in Hampshire in April 2011, is also
planning on launching toys range in the United States in time
for the 2012 Christmas season.
SURPRISE DEVELOPMENT
Peel Hunt analyst Patrick Yau said he was surprised by the
halt in the sale process as the company has built strong
momentum in its businesses.
"We remain positive on the underlying fundamentals of the
business and would see this as a buying opportunity for longer
term investors to come on board," Yau wrote in a note.
Entertainment One's stock fell 20 percent to 160 pence --
paring most of its gains since September, when the company
announced that it had received takeover approaches.
The company, which is the UK distributor of the Twilight
movies, also said on Monday it expects to report full year
results in line with market expectations and that EBITDA margins
improved.
Entertainment One's rights library includes over 20,000 film
and television titles, 2,500 hours of television programming and
45,000 music tracks.