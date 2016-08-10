Peppa Pig-owner Entertainment One rejects approach from ITV

BRIEF-TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON Aug 10 Canada's Entertainment One , the owner of children's TV brand Peppa Pig, said its board had rejected a takeover offer priced at 236 pence a share which, according to a source, came from broadcaster ITV.
"The board of eOne has reviewed the proposal and has unanimously rejected it on basis that it fundamentally undervalues the company and its prospects," it said on Wednesday.
Shares in Entertainment One closed at 217.5 pence on Tuesday.
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.