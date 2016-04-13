ITV to pursue takeover of Canada's Entertainment One - Bloomberg

April 13 British commercial TV broadcaster ITV
PLC is said to be pursuing a takeover of Canada's
Entertainment One Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster,
has been in talks with Entertainment One; no final decision has
been made, Bloomberg said.
It also said the talks may not result in a deal, citing the
sources familiar with the situation.(bloom.bg/1Sgxyb0)
Spokesmen for ITV and Entertainment One were not immediately
available for comment.
Based in Toronto with its shares listed in London,
Entertainment One's high-profile partnerships in recent years
include those with DreamWorks Studios and production company
Mark Gordon Co
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)