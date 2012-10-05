New Issue-Entertainment Properties sells $125 mln perpetuals

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28
Oct 5 Entertainment Properties Trust on Thursday sold $125 million of cumulative preferred perpetual shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES AMT $125 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETURAL TYPE SHRS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTLERY FITCH DOUBLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has exited the activist investor's hedge fund firm, and it was unclear on Monday how Icahn's interests will be represented at those companies going forward.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045