New Issue-Entertainment Properties sells $125 mln perpetuals

Oct 5 Entertainment Properties Trust on
Thursday sold $125 million of cumulative preferred perpetual
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and
RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETURAL
TYPE SHRS       ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTLERY
FITCH DOUBLE-B                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

