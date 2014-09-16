UPDATE 1-Entropic to explore strategic options amid order delays

(Adds details, share movement, analyst comments)
By Soham Chatterjee and Lehar Maan
Sept 16 Chipmaker Entropic Communications Inc
said it was exploring strategic options amid order
delays that it warned would continue through the year, hurting
the company's efforts to turn a profit.
Entropic, which did not say what those options were, also
lowered its revenue forecast for the current quarter blaming
slower spending by telecom and cable customers in light of
several big mergers.
The company's shares rose as much as 11 percent but lost
some of those gains to trade 3.2 percent higher at $2.84 by
midday.
"We expect continued softness in the fourth quarter as we
are again seeing new product deployment delays," Chief Financial
Officer David Lyle said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Entropic supplies chips for set-top boxes for cable and
satellite TV providers such as Comcast Corp and
Verizon Communications Inc.
"The timing of the announcement is a little discouraging,"
BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand said.
"The company has been going through a transition for several
quarters and management has been continuously suggesting (fourth
quarter) would be the turnaround point."
Entropic, which reported declining revenues in seven of its
previous eight quarters, lowered its revenue forecast for the
quarter ending Sept. 30 to $43 million, from its earlier outlook
of between $49 million and $51 million.
Also, the company said it now expects an adjusted loss of 15
cents per share for the third quarter, worse than its earlier
loss forecast of 11 cents per share.
Entropic said it had engaged Barclays to help explore
strategic options and that it had not set a timetable for
completion of the process.
The company set in motion a restructuring plan in June,
saying it would close and consolidate several offices globally,
impacting 23 percent of its workforce and helping it save $24
million annually.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)