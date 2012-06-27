UPDATE 1-Entropic Communications raises 2nd-qtr outlook

* Ups Q2 adj EPS forecast to about $0.08 from $0.03
June 27 Chipmaker Entropic Communications Inc
raised its second-quarter outlook on increased demand
for its home networking and direct broadcast satellite products,
sending its shares up 24 percent in premarket trading.
The company now expects second-quarter revenue of $81
million to $82 million, up from its earlier forecast of $75
million to $77 million.
Entropic said it expects to break even on a per share for
the quarter.
Excluding items, the company now sees earnings of about 8
cents per share, up from its prior forecast of 3 cents per
share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $76.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose to $5.05 in trading before the
bell on Wednesday. They closed at $4.08 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.